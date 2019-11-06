Traders count losses in Garissa as county demolish stalls
SEE ALSO :Reinforcement sent as 11 GSU officers die in Garissa IED attackZeinab Ibrahim said they woke up to find their goods strewn all over the road. The county government recently formed a municipal board to among other things take charge of cleaning the town and demolishing roadside stalls. Garissa County Municipal board Abdirahman Shale defended the county’s action, saying the traders failed to heed calls to move at least 100m from the road.
