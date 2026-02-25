'Rebel' MPs Kibagendi, Caroli, Odinga moved in latest committee changes

Audio By Vocalize

Kitutu Chache MP Antony Kibagendi, Suba South MP Caroli Omondi and Kisumu County MP Ruth Odinga.

Perceived rebel MPs from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party have been moved in the recent purge at the National Assembly committee.

Among those targeted is ODM party leader Oburu Odinga's sister and Kisumu County MP Ruth Odinga, Suba South MP Caroli Omondi and Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi.

Odinga was moved from the Agriculture Committee to the Members’ Services and Facilities Committee.

Omondi who served as the Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee chairperson was moved to the Sports and Culture Committee.

Baringo North MP William Kamket will replace him as the committee’s chairperson.

Kibagendi was moved from the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education, where he was the vice chairperson to the Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee.

He was replaced with Kasipul MP Ong’ondo Boyd Were.

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba returned to the Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee and will also serve in the Regional Development Committee where she replaces Tetu MP Geoffrey Wandeto.

Her post at the Member Services and Facilities was filled by nominated MP Teresia Wanjiru Mwangi.

Butere MP Tindi Mwale was removed from the Committee on Delegated Legislation and replaced with Ugunja MP Omondi Moses Okoth.

Mbeere North MP Leo Wa Muthende will serve on the Committee on Implementation where he replaced West Pokot Woman representative Kasiwai, Rael Chepkemoi.

Wa Muthende will also serve in the Environment, Forestry and Mining Committee where he will replace late Isiolo MP Tubi, Bidu Mohamed.

The National Cohesion and Equal Opportunity committee will have Malava MP David Ndakwa and Juja MP George Koimburi joining to replace the late nominated MP Joseph Hamisi and Nakuru MP Chelule Liza Chepkorir respectively.

Ndakwa will replace the late nominated Hamisi at the Sports and Culture committee.

The Parliamentary Broadcasting and Library committee will have Kesses MP Julius Kipletting, Tetu MP Wandeto and Magarini MP Harrison Kombe replacing Marakwet West MP Toroitich Timothy Kipchumba, Juja MP Koimburi and Budalangi MP Wanjala Raphael respectively.

Chesumei MP Paul Biego will replace late Isiolo MP Tubi at the Public Petitions Committee.

Juja MP Koimburi will also serve in the Regional Integration committee where he will replace Bahati MP Mrembo Irene Njoki.

The Public Investments Committee on Social Services, Administration and Agriculture as well as the Regional Development Committee will have Banissa MP Hassan Ahmed Maalim replacing Mandera County MP Sheikh, Umul Ker Kassim.

The latter will replace the former at the Regional Development committee.

Kajiado County MP Sankaire Leah Sopiato was taken to the Special Funds Accounts Committee to replace Chesumei MP Biego.

At the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee Marakwet West MP Kipchumba will replace the Runyenjes MP Karemba Eric Muchangi while nominated MP Kipchumba Harold Kimuge will replace Garissa County MP Siyad Amina Udgoon.

West Pokot MP Chepkemoi will replace Kajiado MP Sopiato at the Tourism and Wildlife committee.