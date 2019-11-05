Italian bottle caps maker eyes region with new Kenya plant

An Italian company has set up a plant in Kenya targeting to produce bottle caps for alcohol and beverage manufacturers across East Africa. Guala Closures East Africa (GCEA) is a wholly-owned member of the Guala Closures Group of companies (GCG). GCG India and East Africa Director David Stevenson said yesterday the plant, set up at more than Sh500 million, will directly employ more than 60 Kenyans. “As one of the leading producers of safety caps for spirits, wines and beverages, GCG commenced its journey in East Africa when it incorporated Guala Closures East Africa (GCEA) in November 2018,” said Stevenson at the launch in Nairobi. “The plant is pivotal to our growth aspirations in Kenya, East Africa and the continent.” According to records, the company has raised production from the initial two million ‘nip caps’ in February to slightly more than 20 million in October this year.

The firm also supplies the caps to more than five alcohol and beverage companies in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. On the global front, the company, set up more than 60 years ago, operates in five continents through 29 production plants with a sales network covering over 100 countries. With more than 4,000 employees globally, Guala sells more than 15 billion caps each year with a turnover of Sh62.5 billion (543 million Euros) in 2018. GCEA General Manager Sadanand Hanagodimath said the firm’s local production is set to increase to more than 30 million caps a month as manufacturing facilities are expanded. Kenya Association of Manufacturers Chief Executive Phyllis Wakiaga lauded the firm’s entry into Kenya, saying it would grow the sector and create much-needed jobs.

