Italian bottle caps maker eyes region with new Kenya plant
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The firm also supplies the caps to more than five alcohol and beverage companies in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. On the global front, the company, set up more than 60 years ago, operates in five continents through 29 production plants with a sales network covering over 100 countries. With more than 4,000 employees globally, Guala sells more than 15 billion caps each year with a turnover of Sh62.5 billion (543 million Euros) in 2018. GCEA General Manager Sadanand Hanagodimath said the firm’s local production is set to increase to more than 30 million caps a month as manufacturing facilities are expanded. Kenya Association of Manufacturers Chief Executive Phyllis Wakiaga lauded the firm’s entry into Kenya, saying it would grow the sector and create much-needed jobs.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.