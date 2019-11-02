Hope as controversial multi-billion mall shakes off dark past
SEE ALSO :Judge excuses himself from Sh17 million caseThe mall has also been at the centre of a multi-billion shillings scam that has seen the former chairman of Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA), the owners of the mall, charged in court over corruption. Hotel chain Last weekend, Best Western International, a hotel chain with more than 4,000 hotels in over 100 countries opened a three-star hotel at the mall.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Yesterday, LBDA chairperson Odoyo Owidi said occupation of the building has shot up to about 45 per cent. “All the office space on the second floor is now occupied, and there are a number of activities that are taking place in the mall,” said Owidi.
SEE ALSO :Cambodia to ban online gambling, cites threat to social order
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.