Space Lounge shuts, lays off workers
"We have spent a lot of time together and made so many memories but now it is time to say goodbye to each other which is definitely not easy as goodbyes are the hardest…you will be missed by the heads of the company and well as it is said that goodbyes are the hardest," the statement further read. Justice Loise Komingoi ruled that the clubs' licences and permits as unlawful. The judge also ordered the Nairobi County government to implement the directive. Kilimani Project Foundation, a non-government organization had filed an application at the Land and Environment Court arguing that the residents of Kilimani area were aggrieved by the club, which was sued alongside B Concept Club, Kiza Lounge and Exp0lorers Tavern.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The residents had complained that the operators of these businesses played loud music daily and host rowdy revellers thereby depriving them of sleep and security. They said that their constitutional rights have been breached. “The clubs and bars have become a nuisance to the residents as they have been deprived of the basic necessity of sleep on a regular basis,” said Lawyer Cecil Miller who represented the foundation.
