Volkswagen brings electric cars to Rwanda for ride-hailing service
SEE ALSO :Volkswagen faces first mammoth diesel lawsuit on home turfGerman power equipment firm Siemens will build 15 charging stations in Kigali. The stations can charge up to 80 percent of a car’s battery within an hour, although it takes around 11 hours to charge a car at home, said Andile Dlamini, the group’s communications officer. The eGolf’s range, fully charged, is up to 230 kilometers. Rwanda has an installed power generation capacity of 286 MW the cars would mainly charge at night, when there is an excess of power.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Rwanda’s prime minister Edouard Ngirente said he hoped electric car use could expand, noting fuel products were Rwanda’s biggest import last year. Schaefer acknowledged the high price of electric cars would not appeal to most African consumers, but said scaling up production and favourable government policy could help bring prices down. "The Rwandan government is working on electric vehicle policy and if that policy favours electric cars over traditional, then that development can happen very fast,” Schaefer said.
