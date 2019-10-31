Make the most of a tiny house

Living in small house does not have to be cramped affair, even if you have to crawl in and out of bed because there is no walking space. Here are a few tips to making your tiny house more habitable:

SEE ALSO :Refresh your house with indoor plants

Demarcate rooms into zones for different functions; such as sitting area and cooking area. Use colour coding or define your designated space using a piece of furniture such as a sofa to show the end of the sitting area. You can also use area rugs to differentiate your space.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

Get items off the floor and avoid piling things in a corner as it becomes an eye sore. Do not add furniture without careful consideration. Avoid buying bulk pieces of furniture that dominate your space, instead look for low back sofas and corner wall units rather that a wall unit that takes up an entire wall.

SEE ALSO :State mortgage firm finally gets housing plan going

Bathrooms can have smaller sinks and faucets while kitchens can have a two-burner cooker rather than a four or six-burner cooker to save on space. Using a bunker bed will save on space while giving you extra sleeping space if you have a sleep over guest.Consider adding wall shelves and installing shelves on top of closets where there is usually dead space. Also use the back of doors and cabinets and hang a vertical rack for items such as detergents, belts and ties. Consider painting walls in primarily monochromatic pastel colours in tiny spaces. But you can add one accent darker or textured colour on one small wall to anchor the space and create a focal point as a point of interest.

SEE ALSO :Lender: Kenya needs Sh5 trillion for affordable housing

Additional colour can be introduced into the space using furnishings like curtains or scatter cushions. Use mirrors to give the illusion of space through reflections. Surround yourself with few items which you love and that bring out the best in your small space.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.