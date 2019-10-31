Decor ideas for a corridor

Long narrow console table.

Give corridors a life. If a corridor is narrow and dark, go for lighter pastel colours or neutrals such as creams and beige or soft white to light up your space.Wider and well-lit corridors give more opportunity to explore as they can accommodate bolder hues. Balance the colours so that the space feels proportional, like painting the two longer parallel sides the same shade and using a wall paper on the shorter wall at the head of a corridor. Use strategic lighting and lamps to change the mood and ambience.

This can be as simple as using a coloured light cover or as glamourous as a chandelier. Personalise the wall with items such as a family photo gallery, paintings, mirrors or children’s artwork.

