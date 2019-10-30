Standard Group journalist to attend Sanlam summer school financial training

Sanlam Kenya Group CEO Dr. Patrick Tumbo and Betty Njeru. [Courtesy]

Sanlam Kenya has sponsored a Kenyan journalist to attend the 17th edition of the Sanlam Summer School for Financial Journalists.Betty Njeru, a sub-editor at the Standard Group PLC will be attending this year’s annual training in Johannesburg, South Africa from November 10-16. She will be among 27 journalists picked from different newsrooms in Africa. The summer school is a one-week training programme for emerging journalists with three years or less work experience in reporting on business and finance. Sanlam Kenya Group Chief Executive Officer Dr Patrick Tumbo said the training of financial journalists is aimed at increasing their capacity to report on corporate governance, a critical part of businesses across the world. “The media is working in a space where digital has changed the business model significantly and journalists have to work faster and deliver content for multiple platforms. There is a need to explore how to meet this demand while delivering quality in-depth pieces particularly in financial reporting,” Tumbo said. Betty met with the group’s CEO Patrick Tumbo on Tuesday at Sanlam tower in Nairobi for an official send-off. Sanlam Kenya participates in the programme by extending invitations to suitable financial journalists from the country, in collaboration with the main office in South Africa.

The programme that was first established in 2003, boasts of over 490 successful journalists among its alumni. She will be Sanlam’s fourth trainee, having trained three other journalists since 2016.

