Train your brain to stay sharp. Here’s how…

Can’t remember your phone password? Does it take extra-long to master a route?As we grow older, we feel the urge to exercise our bodies but we bother less about our failing brain functions, even when the aging signs are obvious. Scientists say that as we grow older, our brain begins to lose the sharpness of memory and the powers to reason and understand. This can work against us especially in the increasingly competitive world that requires us to be in the best form - body wise and brain wise. However, that should not worry you much as you can slow the process of brain aging. According to Dr Gareth Moore, you can train your brain to be at its optimum by building new skills, reading a book on a subject you are completely unfamiliar with, learning a new language or trying a type of puzzle you have never solved. Johns Hopkins University researchers found out that certain types of brain training exercises can help improve your memory. Especially training that requires you to remember the location of things and words. They found that this type of exercise helps improve the working memory, which holds temporary information you need to make decisions.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

The good thing is that you don’t need to enroll in any school or attend any brain training sessions. All you need is your smartphone. You can download brain training apps that experts say can help you improve memory, productivity and well-being. Some of the apps, like Lumosity, are engineered by scientists, researchers and game designers to help improve your problem solving, processing speed, attention, memory and flexibility of thought. Other apps that have proven effective include Left vs Right, Brain it On, Personal Zen and Happify. Also, Johns Hopkins University says you can keep your brain young with music. In their words, if you want to firm up your body, head to the gym. If you want to exercise your brain, listen to music. For a total brain workout, it recommends playing an instrument.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.