High-end house developers burn fingers as tenants flee
SEE ALSO :Detached houses still best bet for developersThe company was releasing the Hass Property Index for the third quarter. Ms Hassanali said owing to worsening economic prospects, many Kenyans were retreating to “far-flung” areas in search of more affordable shelter. “Satellite towns with newly finished modern units, but with more affordable asking prices, are a favourite for bargain hunters, who led to increased asking prices for rents in Thika, Limuru, Mlolongo, Tigoni, Ongata Rongai, Kitengela and Ruaka metropolis between July and September,” read the report.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Hassanali said high-end residential developments were losing business to the low-end ones due to price dynamics. The data shows the average value of a house in Nairobi went up from Sh7.1 million in December 2000 to Sh31.2 million in September 2019. The average value for a 4-6 bedroom property is currently Sh39.1 million, while the average value for a 1-3 bedroom house is currently Sh14.4 million. The study further shows apartments are the most rented property.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.