The Meru County Government has asked farmers to take advantage of a free avocado and macadamia seedlings distribution programme.
Governor Kiraitu Murungi said his administration had already handed out more than 200,000 seedlings since the beginning of the year.
Mr Murungi was speaking at Gankondi Mixed Day Secondary School in South Imenti during a tour to inspect the progress of water projects.
“Farmers should take advantage of the ongoing rains and free seedlings to plant avocados and macadamia. My administration is partnering with the national government to provide water through water pans, irrigation schemes, boreholes and community water projects,” he said.
President Uhuru Kenyatta, he added, had secured markets for good quality avocados in China.
The governor said his administration was mainly targeting farmers in regions that suffered from food shortages in a bid to empower them financially through profitable sales of the high-value crops.
Kiraitu, who was accompanied by Senator Mithika Linturi and Imenti South MP Kathuri Murungi, said the Mweru Umoja Irrigation Development project is nearing completion.