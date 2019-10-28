Stadium an eyesore despite millions spent
Three years ago, Premier League teams such as Tusker FC, KCB FC and AFC Leopards FC had expressed interest to use the stadium as their home ground due its proximity to Nairobi. In 2017, AFC Leopards led by coach Stewart Hall pitched tent at the stadium for days raising the hopes of residents. Hall then said the county would have to improve the pitch to KPL standards by erecting a fence and the various structures. He said in its then state it was only good for training sessions. The teams however kept off the stadium due to delays to develop it to the desired standards. Boaz Simotwa, an athlete, told the press that it is hard to train at the stadium as the tracks have worn out yet they train in groups. Esau Muriithi, an FKF official, concurred stating that the stadium remains in a condition that cannot not allow it being used properly even after gobbling millions of shilling. Residents say practicing in the stadium during rainy seasons is not advisable people easily get wet and later complain of chest pain. They said during sunny periods, the stadium is dusty. A player, Joseph Ngumbau poked more holes into the quality of work already done saying even the grass that was planted in the pitch at a huge cost did not last. Embu Boxing Association Treasurer Wawira Njue decried that since 2013, the county government had been allocating Sh50 million annually for the stadium work yet its standards had not improved. She called on the EACC to investigate how the money was used and take action against any loss of public funds.
