Tanzania state carrier aims to double fleet to 14 planes by 2022: official
SEE ALSO :Athletics: Kenyan girls seek to reclaim lost crownAir Tanzania currently holds just over 70% of the country’s domestic air travel market, Chamuriho said. “We aim to introduce flights to Guangzhou, China, by the end of this year as well as new routes to Nairobi, Lubumbashi and Kinshasa by June next year,” he said. The government hopes that a more efficient national airline will help boost tourism, the main foreign exchange earner in the East African nation’s economy.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Air Tanzania’s existing fleet now includes two Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, two Airbus A220-300 jets and three DHC Dash 8-400 aircraft, formerly known as the Bombardier Q400 turboprop.
