Jumia to use post offices for deliveries

Jumia Kenya has renewed its partnership with Postal Corporation of Kenya (Posta) as the e-commerce company moves to increase its footprint across the country.The deal will enable Jumia customers to pick their orders from about 625 post offices countrywide. Posta, which has seen some of its business rendered untenable by the advent of the Internet, has been diversifying into growth areas including courier services. Jumia Kenya Managing Director Sam Chappatte said the deal will help them expand their business, especially with Black Friday just about to start.

Besides Nairobi, Jumia also operates in Mombasa, Eldoret, Kisumu and Kisii, although they say orders come from across the country. “We continue to see increased demand from, surprisingly, even as far as Lokichogio in Turkana. Our expanded pick-up station network with Posta will enhance customer confidence and the adoption of e-commerce countrywide,” he said. Mr Chappatte noted that the post office is at the core of last mile delivery, a concept that has proved challenging to retailers and institutions with customers spread across the region.

A similar partnership was started and folded in 2015 due to lack of capacity around the country. Four years later, the two firms believe there are significant changes which have happened to warrant a re-union.

