Four Chinese contractors arrested in Tanzania over 'slow construction projects'
SEE ALSO :Four Chinese contractors arrested in TanzaniaHe said the four would "spend each night at the central police station and go every morning to supervise the works until (Makonda) decides the speed of work is sufficient". "These are projects of great public interest... business people who cannot respect contracts have no place in Dar es Salaam." President John Magufuli's government has become known for meting out summary measures such as breaking or forcing the renegotiation of contracts with foreign companies it considers unfair, or cracking down on gays, pregnant schoolgirls, the media and opposition.
