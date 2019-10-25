Senate puts Kenya Power on spot for inaccurate billings

Energy CAS Simon Kachapin (left), Acting General Manager Business Strategy Eng.Thagichu Kiiru (centre) and Customer Service Eng.Aggrey Machasio when they appeared before the Senate Energy Committee on the token scandal and frequent power outage at Parliament on Thursday. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Kenya Power has been asked to explain why it bills its postpaid customers exorbitantly and disconnects their power if they complain.Appearing before the Senate Energy Committee yesterday, Kenya Power acting General Manager Business Strategy Thagishu Kiiru could not give reasons for the inflated billings.Committee Chairman Ephraim Maina (Nyeri) questioned how a person living in a one-bedroom house can receive a Sh1,000 bill in one month, before it erratically rises to Sh12,000 the next month.“Why should this happen when this customer could probably just be using electricity for lighting and powering the radio?” Mr Maina asked.

Energy Chief Administrative Secretary Simon Kachapin, who had accompanied Mr Kiiru, admitted that there have been instances where customers get incorrect bills.“These are the challenges we are facing and we are working on resolving them," Mr Kapachin said. "Not all bills are faulty though.” He said 90 per cent of post-paid customers get actual readings.Nominated Senator Mary Seneta said Kenya Power should give a satisfactory explanation to absolve itself of blame.

