Power firm wire trick lights up villages
Keeps thieves awayApart from low cost, the technology is more secure from vandalism as it uses fewer transformers and exposes vandals to a higher risk of electrocution.
According to Kamau, vandalism has been a major challenge to lighting up more rural homes, costing the power distribution firm millions of shillings in losses. He said the Government has allocated Sh2 billion to distribute electricity in Murang'a County. "In Murang'a, electricity connections stand at 51.48 per cent, up from 20 per cent in 2013.
The connection translates to 150,863 up from 129,156 registered last year," he said.
The connection translates to 150,863 up from 129,156 registered last year,” he said. Kigumo Constituency alone accounts for 16,738 connections, with 11,714 consumers connected between 2013 and 2019. During a public forum, the residents decried losing thousands of shillings to fraudsters who promise to connect them to the power grid. The fraudsters, who residents said purport to be from KP, later return to cart away power poles delivered earlier, saying they had been stolen.
