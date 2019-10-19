Ghanaian Government bans expiry of data bundles

Ghanaians will soon enjoy unlimited data and voice bundles following a move by the government to ban expiry of voice and data bundles.Ghanaian Ministry of Communication in a letter dated October 9, directed all Telecommunication operators in the country to stop the expiry of voice and data bundles purchased by consumers. “All unused data and voice bundles purchased by subscribers that has not been used must not expire and must be rolled over with the next recharge,” read the letter by Ghanaian Ministry of Communications. Currently, AirtelTigo is the only network operator in Ghana which offers data bundles that does not expire.

SEE ALSO :Airtel subscribers suffer network outage

Consumers will be hoping that the leading network operators, MTN, will adhere to the directive and stop expiring data and voice bundles. MTN is the largest mobile operator in Ghana, occupying almost half of the market with 46.8 per cent market share. The ministry also directed all telcos in Ghana to stop the instant deduction of the Communications Service Tax (CST).

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.