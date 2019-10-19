Britam launches lifetime medical cover

Britam General Insurance has unveiled a new enhanced inpatient medical insurance, which ensures its customers enjoy the benefits of a health cover for the duration of their lives.Britam developed Milele Health Plan in recognition that the rate of critical illnesses such as cancer, high blood pressure, diabetes among many others are on the rise. The product has no age limit meaning that individuals who join the scheme, before they are 70 years, will be covered for life. It also allows for members who are 70 years to join the scheme. Other benefits include free personal accident, overseas treatment cover, free professional consultation in stress management, nutrition and health as annual wellness checks and family planning.

Britam’s Principal Executive Director, Business, Mr Stephen Wandera said: "The aim is to enhance our health insurance customer experience to improve their wellbeing through healthy lifestyle options and ensuring they are covered for life." The product is an inpatient medical cover designed to provide medical insurance coverage to individuals, their families, SMEs and corporates. It has six options that range from Sh500,000 to Sh10 million.

