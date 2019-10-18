State to develop Sh700 million water project in Suswa

Water Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui (centre) addresses the press in Narok East yesterday. [Robert Kiplagat, Standard]

The Government has launched a Sh700 million water project that involves building a canal to channel water from Lake Naivasha to the planned industrial park in Suswa.Speaking in Narok East yesterday, Water Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui (pictured) said a contractor for the project had been identified. Mr Chelugui said the project was important since residents of Suswa constantly faced drought. “With the establishment of the Naivasha dry port and the Standard Gauge Railway, Suswa town will slowly develop into a city. The industrial park will be constructed here and water will be a crucial thing," said Chelugui.

Narok East MP Lemanken Aramat, however, expressed reservations about the project, pointing out that the 100,000 cubic metre dam in Lelong’o, which the Government had promised to rehabilitate, was still lying in ruins. This is despite the Government allocating Sh70 million for the rehabilitation. “This dam Mr Chelugui seems to have stalled. We understand the Government was to rehabilitate it through the Rift Valley Water and Services Board. Plans were already under way for its expansion. We were told the contractor had already been paid 80 per cent of the fee," said Aramat.

Chelugui said he would investigate the issue. The MP said the dam has a capacity to serve about 30,000 people in Nairagie-Enkare, Ntulele, Karagarie and Inkorienito. Narok Governor Samuel Tunai said the county government would fund piping of water to households.

