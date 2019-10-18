State to develop Sh700 million water project in Suswa
Narok East MP Lemanken Aramat, however, expressed reservations about the project, pointing out that the 100,000 cubic metre dam in Lelong'o, which the Government had promised to rehabilitate, was still lying in ruins. This is despite the Government allocating Sh70 million for the rehabilitation. "This dam Mr Chelugui seems to have stalled. We understand the Government was to rehabilitate it through the Rift Valley Water and Services Board. Plans were already under way for its expansion. We were told the contractor had already been paid 80 per cent of the fee," said Aramat.
Chelugui said he would investigate the issue. The MP said the dam has a capacity to serve about 30,000 people in Nairagie-Enkare, Ntulele, Karagarie and Inkorienito. Narok Governor Samuel Tunai said the county government would fund piping of water to households.
