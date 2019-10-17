Oppo unveils new smartphone

Chinese smartphone brand Oppo is set to unveil their latest device in the A series line, the Oppo A9 2020. Oppo is targeting millennials with its latest device after a positive global reception of the A series. The company launched its first A series smartphone in February 2016 and since then, Oppo has launched a total of 11 smartphones in their A series line.

OPPO is currently ranked No. 5 smartphone brand worldwide with a global market share of 9 per cent. Samsung and Huawei brands top the list with market share of 22 per cent and 16 per cent respectively. According to the company, A9 2020 is selling its beautiful design, great photography and a long lasting battery of 5000mAh. Oppo A9 2020 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor.

The A9 will be available in the Kenyan market by 2020.

