Cutting it in the jewelry business
SEE ALSO :Cleaning my way to successThe customer should always come first The jewellery business should be tailored around the client. The business should be focused on creating solutions around your clients’ needs. Key in the business is to educate clients and create custom solutions that can meet a wide range of the client’s budget.
The jewellery business is a high risk business when one trades with little experience.
SEE ALSO :How to make it in the interior design businessTo mitigate this risk, it is important that one partners with an experienced person who knows the ropes in the business in order to navigate correctly. Always seek to add value to your clients When Gabriel started off the business he was trading in gemstones. Months into the business, he realised that there was little to no uptake of the gemstones. To add onto the dilemma, he realised that the margins in the business were quite low. He decided to create more value addition to his product. It was with this in mind that he decided to create jewellery and have the gemstones as the icing. It was with this addition that he saw an uptake in his business as he added value to clients. Seek certifications from relevant agencies The jewellery business explores a country’s natural resources, which are mined minerals. It is important that the business registers with the Ministry of Mining in order to transact legally in the business. Leverage social media for marketing Social media is at the core of modern-day business. An entrepreneur should, therefore, leverage social media to reach specific clientele. The Business Coach airs on KTN Home on Mondays at 7.30pm. You can watch past episodes on YouTube.
