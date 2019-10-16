Battery-powered buzzer sticks to your forehead and stops you from snoring

If your partner snores, you'll likely be used to sleepless nights with a pillow placed firmly over your ears.But the days of not-so-gently nudging your partner to get them to be quiet could be a thing of the past, thanks to a new battery-powered buzzer. The device, called Somnibel, is worn on the forehead, and gently vibrates to alert you if you're snoring. This buzzing then continues until you move position and the snoring stops. While the device isn't available to buy yet, it will be available 'soon', according to Sibelmed, the company behind it. "It is a Medical product that consists of a small piece of equipment weighing 17g that sticks to the forehead using a single-use hypoallergenic adhesive," Sibelmed explained on their website. "The device lightly vibrates when the patient sleeps in the supine position to induce him to change body position, reducing the occurrence of respiratory events while sleeping, whether as a result of positional apnea and snoring."

Snoring is caused by things such as your tongue, mouth, throat or airways in your nose vibrating as you breathe. However, there are several things you can do to stop yourself snoring. Experts recommends maintaining a healthy weight and diet, trying to sleep on your side rather than your back, avoiding alcohol before bed, quitting smoking and keeping your nose clear.

