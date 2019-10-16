Helios Towers prices IPO at low end range
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Helios has said it will use the proceeds for expanding its services, including possibly into new countries. Kash Pandya, Chief Executive of Helios, said the float “signifies our commitment to spreading mobile infrastructure across Sub-Saharan Africa”. Among the shareholders of Helios Towers include Helios Investment Partners, which is also the majority owner of Telkom Kenya. Telkom is currently in plans to merge with Kenya’s unit of Bharti Airtel, which is also listed among the shareholders of Helios Towers. The company said it made Sh35.6 billion ($356 million) in revenues in the financial year to December 2018, which was three per cent more than Sh34.5 billion ($345 million) in 2017. It operates towers on a sale-leaseback model, which entails buying towers owned by single operators and providing services utilising the tower infrastructure to the seller and other operators. The model allows wireless operators to outsource non-core tower-related activities, enabling them to focus their resources on core services. [Additional reporting Macharia Kamau]
