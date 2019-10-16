Future of family firms hangs on outside help
They range from the numerous micro, small and medium-sized enterprises to multinationals listed at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE). The Deloitte report also found that whereas maintaining ownership, ensuring the legacy and preserving family were cited as main challenges for every family business, many of them had not created a formal succession plan. Moreover, less than one-third of respondents believe their families share a common vision for the business' future development. Also, a third of respondents would be willing to trade at least some measure of family control over the business for greater long-term financial success. A total of 791 executives from 58 countries were interviewed in yet another survey on family businesses in Africa, about the challenges and opportunities they are currently facing. In Kenya, family businesses contribute about 60 per cent of employment. Other studies have shown that most family businesses are averse to seeking outside help, for example, public listing. "This apprehension may stem from their concern about whether the family's vision for the business will be truly understood and honoured," said a Family Business Survey for 2017. Failure to enlist outside help has resulted death for most family businesses.
