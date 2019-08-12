Refresh your house with indoor plants

Part of interior with stylish console.

Studies have shown well-managed indoor plants boost health of occupants of a given space.

Indoor plants improve the quality of air in the house, which is said to be more polluted than outdoor due to chemical-based cleaners and paints.There is no better way to clean indoor air than incorporating indoor plants to your furniture arrangement. If you do not have a green thumb, then easy-to-care succulents are the way to go as they can survive with minimal care.Find a container you love that will inject some of your personality into the room and plant two or three types of succulents arranged in symmetry or asymmetry. Potted plants and vases are also a great way to fill up vertical space. Large floor vases can be placed at a corner of a staircase landing to add interest to the space.

