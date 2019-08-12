Hoteliers condemn Bamburi attacks

Coast hoteliers have condemned the recent Bamburi gang attack by the outlawed Wakali Kwanza gang. Through their lobby, the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC), the hoteliers yesterday said such violence was bad for tourism. Speaking in Mombasa, KAHC Coast Branch Executive Director Sam Ikwaye said the Government should do everything to fight such terror gangs. "No one wants to visit an area that is prone to violence. It is high time government agencies put their feet down and ensured security was beefed up and culprits brought to book," Mr Ikwaye said. PrideInn Managing Director Hasnain Noorani said hoteliers were not ready to see gangs disrupt businesses in Mombasa.“We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the heinous attacks in Bamburi. We unequivocally condemn all acts, methods and practices of the attack, which cannot be justified under any circumstances,” said Mr Noorani, who is also chairman of the Coast Tourism Working Group. The hoteliers called for the launch of a coordinated security campaign, involving all national and local agencies to crack down the illegal gangs. Last week, several people were injured by the gang. Elsewhere in Kwale, a Mabokoni mosque imam was one of the two people who were killed in cold blood on Saturday night. Omar Shehe Fuvwe, 51, was slashed to death by the attackers who stormed a village at around 9:30pm and abducted local elder Bakari Dondo, 50. Police said about 20 men carrying firearms and other weapons raided the village.Mr Dondo's body was later found about a kilometre away from his home, with the head missing. The head was later found buried about 80 meters from the body. Msambweni police boss Nehemiah Bitok told the standard on the telephone that the motive of the killings was still unknown and that police had started investigations to unravel the mystery. He said the bodies of the two victims had deep panga cuts. Mr Bitok said the gunmen escaped on foot after the incident. "We are yet to establish the motive of the killings. We are following crucial leads," said Bitok. The bodies were taken to Kwale County mortuary. Bitok did not indicate whether any suspects had been arrested.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.