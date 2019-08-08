Real estate, energy attract least PE
SEE ALSO :Actis to manage two former Abraaj fundsTrust issues Real estate's performance, however, has only managed to attract nine per cent in private capital injection over the last five years. In Kenya’s context, the low uptake of the segment among private equity investors is majorly linked to trust issues. "Securing a strong and credible local partner is essential to successfully developing projects in Kenya, alongside a carefully selected team of local advisers,” said the report The least preferred portfolios were utilities and energy at six per cent and three per cent, respectively.
SEE ALSO :Why more family-owned enterprises are turning to their old 'foes' for rescueAccording to the report, PE deals in Africa over the last five years stood at 1,022 valued at $25.7 billion (Sh2.6 trillion). The total value of African PE fundraising (2013-2018), on the other hand, stood at $17.8 billion (12.6 trillion). In East Africa, Kenya led the pack on the number of PE deals concluded in the last five years at 58 per cent and 59 per cent on the value of private acquisitions over the last five years.
