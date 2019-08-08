Activist sues AG over laws to regulate new generation currencies

Activist Okiya Omtatah.

Activist Okiya Omtatah has sued Attorney General Kihara Kariuki for publishing new laws to regulate circulation of the new currencies.Mr Omtatah argued that the AG sneaked in the new law after realising that the Central Bank of Kenya illegally introduced the new generation currencies, and when the court was at an advanced stage of determining legality of the new currencies. He wants the court to suspend a legal notice published by the AG, pending determination of his suit over the new currencies. The activist has challenged the laws relied on by CBK to introduce the new currencies and have founding President Jomo Kenyatta’s portrait on the new notes. The suit is pending determination at the High Court. CBK had on December last year published a legal notice allowing introduction of new one, five, 10 and 20 shilling coins.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.