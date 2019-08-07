Counties enforce law on potato packaging

A farmer poses with her potato bags in Mau Narok trading centre, Nakuru County yesterday. [Mercy Kahenda, Standard]

Traders in Rift Valley who are packaging Irish potatoes in extended bags that go beyond 50 kilogrammes will be arrested.This is after a number of counties in the region started implementing new regulations that require potatoes to be only transported and sold in markets in 50kg standard bags. The regulations have been designed to protect farmers from unscrupulous traders who buy potatoes cheaply in the extended bags, then go to the market and repackage them into smaller units, which they make a kill when they sell. In Elgeyo Marakwet, already dozens of traders have been arrested for flouting the laws.

The county’s Agriculture Executive Anne Kibosia yesterday told The Standard that several lorries full of extended bags have been impounded and are in police custody. “Over 10 traders have been arrested and taken to court,” said Mr Kibosia. “They have been charged with contravening the Crops Act no 16 of 2013 which clearly indicates packaging of potatoes should be done in standardised 50kg per bags.” She said that the crackdown on traders will continue until the laws are observed fully. Kibosia said her docket is conducting sensitisation campaigns that are teaching farmers how they can link in groups and be able to cut out the middlemen by selling potatoes in kilos and not bags.

The local Potato Marketing Cooperative Society Chairman Johana Tuitoket Kabomet said the regulations might have come a little too late. This is because farmers through out Elgeyo Marakwet have already lost a huge fortune after years selling potatoes in the extended bags. “On average, over 120 lorries full of potatoes in extended bags have been making trips to the market,” said Mr Kabomet. Kabomet said usually, farmers are forced to sell the potatoes in extended bags because their is overproduction in their farms which creates a glut.

A spot check in Mau Narok, Njoro and Molo areas of Nakuru County yesterday showed that farmers have embraced the recommended package. Rebecca Wanjiru, a farmer in Mau Narok said the Irish Potato Regulations will prevent exploitation of farmers by middlemen. Ms Wanjiru said the middlemen have in the past controlled packaging and prices of the produce. “We are happy that after our pleadings, the government is enforcing the potato packing law that will stop exploitation,” said Wanjiru. Currently in Nakuru, farmers are selling a 50 kg bag at Sh400 to brokers, a price that could rise to about Sh500 in respective markets.

Nakuru Chief Officer for Agriculture Joel Kibet said anybody found packaging the produce against the maximum 50 kilograms stipulated under the Irish Potato Regulations shall be charged. “Potato farmers and brokers are conforming to the new regulations aimed at curbing losses,” said Mr Kibet. He noted that agricultural officers are working closely with police officers to ensure farmers and brokers comply with the regulations. Regina Wanjiru, 50, a farmer from Muthera in Mau Narok asked the government to ensure the law is implemented across the country. Ms Wanjiru said it is unfortunate that a number of middlemen are still packaging the produce in extended bags that go beyond 100 kilograms. “A crackdown on rogue traders should be carried out across the country. For example, we have the produce being packaged in large bags in markets in Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa. These places should also be targeted,” said Wanjiru. She explained that potato farming had ceased being lucrative because of exploitation by middlemen. The regulations have also spelt out that people buying potatoes for home consumption should do so in designated markets where the units sold are controlled.Farmers and traders have now been required to register with the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA). The Nakuru County Assembly has welcomed the potato packaging regulations saying they will curb exploitation of farmers. Stanly Karanja, an MCA, was one of those at the assembly who hailed the laws “I am pleased that farmers will enjoy the fruits of their labour. Farmers have been losing millions to brokers,” said Mr Karanja. The Assembly’s Agriculture Committee has petitioned the county government to provide value addition to potato farmers. According to the committee, value addition will bring better prices and create employment. “Value addition shall deal with losses and employ the youth,” said Karanja. In addition, the committee wants the county to allocate money in its budget for establishment of cooperative societies that will help farmers market the produce Jackson Githua, another MCA and a member of the committee asked the county to repair roads that are impassable during rainy seasons. He said the bad roads lead to time wastage while transporting potatoes and many end up spoilt. “Poor roads affect farmers. An issue that should be handled by the county to enable farmers transport their produce,” Mr Githua said.

