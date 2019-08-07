Government allocates Sh370m for Busia road upgrade

Busia town has poor road network and drainage system. [Standard]

The government will upgrade the road leading to the Busia One Stop Border Post into a dual carriageway at a cost of Sh370 million.According to Kenya National High Authority (KeNHA) Deputy Director Paul Omondi, Sh300 million is a grant from Trade Mark East Africa (TMEA), while the national government has allocated the project Sh70 million. Mr Omondi said KeNHA would also construct trailer parks in Busia and Malaba border towns to ease congestion. This, he added, would create more entry points at the One Stop Border Point that will facilitate trade between Kenya and other East African Community member states.Omondi made the announcement in a meeting attended by senior officials of Busia County led by Deputy Governor Moses Mulomi and officers from TMEA, KeNHA and Kenya Revenue Authority. Omondi said congestion spurred his agency into thinking of ways to remedy the situation. “On a normal day, you find a long queue of oil tankers which hampers cross-border trade. That is why we want to enhance the road’s capacity,” said Omondi. The road upgrade will bring a sigh of relief to Governor Sospeter Ojaamong’s administration, which has endured criticism for failing to address the issue of congestion. “My government has been blamed by residents on several occasions. I have refused to expand the road because that is the preserve of the national government,” said Mr Ojaamong at a past interview. Mr Mulomi urged KeNHA to include in the design, pathways for pedestrians, motorcycles and bicycles. “We are happy that construction will begin soon once. Construction of trailer parks in Busia and Malaba and the Jumuiya market will help decongest the busy road, and minimise the dangers of trucks loaded with explosives,” Mulomi said.

