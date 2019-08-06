Competition in the telecommunications sector will lower prices for Kenyans
Indeed Safaricom has become part of our national identity. The State's 35 per cent share in the company means it also plays a role in how it is managed. And recently, it made changes that will affect millions of Kenyans for the better. Most of us are intertwined with our phones in one form or another. Though staying connected to the Internet now has not been cheap, it is about to become more affordable and accessible to those who have lacked the means to stay updated. Safaricom cut data prices by 42 per cent in a move meant to open up of the market to competition and grow user numbers and connectivity. While telecom firms in other African countries have also cut their prices, none have done so at the scale of Safaricom. According to the firm, more price cuts are anticipated as they strive to fulfil their "commitment to drive digital inclusion." The increase of digital inclusion plays a pivotal role in developing goals and must be available at affordable and sustainable prices. We can't live today without Safaricom's M-Pesa? Who can do business today without it? The mobile money app has changed Kenya's financial landscape and we are accustomed to using it as the predominant payment or transfer method. High costs of sending money that used to be a major hindrance to cash flows have been eliminated. Opening up the mobile phone market was crucial in keeping the level playing field for anyone who wants to transfer cash, seek loan, or pay or receive salaries in modern-day Kenya.
