Parking machines to ease revenue loss
SEE ALSO :Sonko targets online businesses in budgetNjuki said automation of county facilities started with the Chuka Level Five hospital that has increased efficiency on revenue collections besides ruling out exhaustion by patients as they queued for services while ensuring that people were served on first come first served basis without discrimination. “Our first project was automating services at Chuka hospital which had tremendous impact in revenue collection. Before automation, the hospital used to collect only Sh.12 million a year, but now it’s collecting more than Sh69 million in a year,” said the Governor. He said the county government is in the processes of automating services at the Marimanti and Magutuni Sub-county hospitals to deliver better services to the people at the grassroots. The Governor further disclosed that the modern open air market in Chuka town would be fully installed with sufficient water before the end of this financial year. Muthomi hailed the County Commissioner (CC), Ms. Beverly Opwora for her concerted e orts as the chairperson of the security team ensuring Chuka town is almost crime free and local bars stick to legal liquor and distance from learning institutions besides operating within the stipulated time.
SEE ALSO :MCA bids to have parking fees in private hospitals stoppedHe however, called on the CC to follow up on the construction of Kirubia stadium that seems to have slowed down yet the National Government had given Sh.380 million for its completion. Ms. Opwora called on drivers to drive carefully especially when carrying passengers to avoid loss of lives and injuries. The CC also disclosed that soon each person would be required to register for digitization of birth certificate besides adding that Tharaka Nithi County would consider all qualified youths who applied for census jobs.
