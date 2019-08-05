Parking machines to ease revenue loss

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki tests the automated parking machines for Matatus at Chuka Town. The machines are expected to reduce revenue loss.

Millions of shillings lost from the Tharaka Nithi County government through unscrupulous Matatu termini attendants may soon become a thing of the past once the installation of automated machines that has kicked off­ in Chuka town covers the whole county.Speaking shortly after officially opening the automated Matatu terminus in Chuka town on Monday, the County Governor, Muthomi Njuki said the automated machines would be installed in all matatu termini within the county to capture revenue that has been ending up in the pockets of unscrupulous attendants. “Once all the matatu termini are automated, the collections that have been ending up in the pockets of some attendants who keep two sets of receipts will go to the county confers hence an expected high increase in revenue collection,” said the Governor. He said the county intended to automate all revenue collection centres that included forest stations, inter-county revenue collection stations besides health facilities to give better service to the people all the way to the grassroots.

Njuki said automation of county facilities started with the Chuka Level Five hospital that has increased efficiency on revenue collections besides ruling out exhaustion by patients as they queued for services while ensuring that people were served on first come first served basis without discrimination. “Our first project was automating services at Chuka hospital which had tremendous impact in revenue collection. Before automation, the hospital used to collect only Sh.12 million a year, but now it’s collecting more than Sh69 million in a year,” said the Governor. He said the county government is in the processes of automating services at the Marimanti and Magutuni Sub-county hospitals to deliver better services to the people at the grassroots. The Governor further disclosed that the modern open air market in Chuka town would be fully installed with sufficient water before the end of this financial year. Muthomi hailed the County Commissioner (CC), Ms. Beverly Opwora for her concerted e­ orts as the chairperson of the security team ensuring Chuka town is almost crime free and local bars stick to legal liquor and distance from learning institutions besides operating within the stipulated time.

He however, called on the CC to follow up on the construction of Kirubia stadium that seems to have slowed down yet the National Government had given Sh.380 million for its completion. Ms. Opwora called on drivers to drive carefully especially when carrying passengers to avoid loss of lives and injuries. The CC also disclosed that soon each person would be required to register for digitization of birth certificate besides adding that Tharaka Nithi County would consider all qualified youths who applied for census jobs.

