Firm to set up tractors assembly line

Pewin Group chairman Peter Kirigua signs MoU with GM, BelinterBox Mr Henodzi looking on left to right is Ambasador Belarus to Kenya Mr Dmitry Kuptel, Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice President Dr Rutto Erick and Family Bank CEO-Designate Rebecca Mbithi. [Standard]

Pewin Group has inked a deal to distribute tractors and set up an assembly plant with a Belarusian firm, Afttrade DMCC.The memorandum, which is funded locally by Family Bank and the Government of Belarus, will see Kenya benefitting from the new technology, exchange programmes and access to best practices in the agricultural industry. "In support of the Big 4 Agenda, this MoU means that small scale farmers can now access reasonably priced tractors with the latest technology and also benefit from the skill-set sharing from our friends in Belarus,” said Pewin Group’s chairman Peter Kirigua. Representatives from the Republic of Belarus are in Nairobi attending the Belarus National Exposition at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC). The Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to Kenya, Mr Dmitry Kuptel lauded the efforts by the private sector to boost the bilateral trades. "Our commitment as a bank is centred on creating lasting financial partnerships with our customers in driving economic growth of our country," said Family Bank CEO-Designate Rebecca Mbithi.

