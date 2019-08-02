LIST: Places where power will be interrupted during planned maintenance

Kenya Power has released a power interruption schedule that will affect several parts of the country next week. The utility firm has listed over 20 counties where power will be interrupted on different dates starting from August 4. “Notice is hereby given that the electricity supply will be interrupted to facilitate maintenance and upgrade of the power line to the network; to connect new customers or to replace power lines,” reads the notice.

In Nairobi County, areas around Kasarani will experience blackout from 9 am to 5 pm. The Nairobi West region, which includes part of Ngong road, Nairobi hospital, South C, Kitengela, Isinya, Kajiado, parts of Langata Road, Marakwet Road, and part of Tuala will be without power from 9 am to 5 pm either on August 6 or 8. Most estates in Embakasi, Syokimau will not have power on Sunday, August 4 while Njiru and Chokaa areas will be affected on Thursday, August 8. Parts of Machakos and Makueni counties will not have power on Thursday, August 8.

Areas around Nakuru CBD and parts of Naivasha town will experience power interruption on Sunday, August 4. Part of South Lake, the whole of Milimani will go without power from 8.30 am to 5 pm on Thursday, August 8. Kongoni, Rainforest, Ndabibi, Spin Knit, Kapi, and lower industrial areas residents will be affected on Tuesday, August 6 from 830am to 5 pm.Parts of Bomet County will be affected on Monday, 5 and Wednesday, 6 from 8 am to 5 pm while a few areas in Kericho County will not have power on Monday also at the same time.

In the Coast region, residents of Kwale, Taita Taveta, Kilifi and Mombasa counties will not have power on Tuesday 6, Thursday 8 and Friday 9. See below a details list of power interruptions.

