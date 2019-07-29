Kerosene tax paying off, says agency

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) says an increase in the fuel pump prices of kerosene has helped bring down cases of fuel adulteration in the country.Acting Enforcement Director Cyprian Nyakundi said this had made the illicit trade inviable for unscrupulous traders. “We discovered that low price of kerosene was promoting the illegal trade, and we heightened surveillance to keep suspects out of business,” he said in Eldoret at the weekend. Nyakundi was speaking during a one day North Rift stakeholder’s consultative workshop on the implementation of the cost of services in the supply of petroleum products and Kenya Pipeline Company fuel tariff.

Among the measures taken to deter fuel adulteration is a Sh18 per litre road maintenance levy on kerosene. Nyakundi added the authority has rolled out massive awareness and a sensitisation campaign in collaboration with sector stakeholders. “We have engaged the county governments and the National Police Service in the awareness campaigns so that we can wipe out an adulteration syndicate that has thrived for decades,” he said. He asked owners of business premises in major towns in the country to be on the look-out on some unscrupulous traders who have set up illegal petroleum site in their premises. Nyakundi warned those still engaged in the lucrative, but illegal business that they will be arrested and arraigned in court.

