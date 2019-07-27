Trump: Apple will face tariffs on components imported from China
SEE ALSO :Biden hits out on Trump over trade policies, ChinaLast week, Apple filed a request with the US trade representative, saying certain components for its $6,000 Mac Pro desktop computer could only be sourced from China and should be exempt from US tariffs. The move comes amid frictions between the two economic powers, which are trying to restart failed negotiations on ending a trade war. Trump has threatened to slap punitive tariffs on more goods to press Beijing to accept more imports and improve protections for US intellectual property. Trump praised Apple CEO Tim Cook, saying he was someone "I have a lot of liking for and respect." "We'll work it out. I think they'll announce they'll build a plant in Texas. If they do that, I'm starting to get very happy," he said.
