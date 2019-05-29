No service disruption, KRA says
SEE ALSO :Paying Caesar: How to go about filing your taxesThe taxman also denied allegations of ‘staff go slow’ saying “all customs and domestic taxes operations are ongoing” amidst the ongoing crackdown on rogue employees who help Kenyans evade paying taxes. Last month, KRA interdicted 75 staff suspected of involvement in tax evasion and facilitating access to services through bribery and corruption. Majority of the interdicted staff (61) were from Domestic Taxes Department. 14 are from the Customs and Border Control Department. They are accused of facilitating irregular fraudulent clearance of cargo, fraudulent amendment of tax returns to help taxpayers evade taxes and irregular issuance of tax compliance certificates.” KRA also announced it would intensify focus on lifestyle audits to undertake up to 50 such audit cases annually.
SEE ALSO :Taxman warns online workers against evasionIt said employees who cannot account for their wealth will be sacked and their property seized.
