Kenyan cities join the world in pledge to manage waste

Nairobi is among the 67 cities and local authorities in the world that have committed to ensuring sustainable waste management. Other Kenyan towns that made a similar commitment at the ongoing UN Habitat Assembly in Gigiri, Nairobi, are Kiambu, Kajiado, Kirinyaga and Kisii. The assembly called for action to address the challenge of solid waste management in world’s cities and urban centres.

This follows the Waste Wise Cities Campaign launched last year on October 1 during the World Habitat Day. Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko noted that the city was home to 4 million people, and that the population was projected to be 5.2 million in 2030. “Sporadic and extreme weather conditions such as heat waves and flooding have become a major problem in urban centres in third world countries. Cities are most affected because of limited measures to cushion dwellers from such occurrences,” Sonko said. He said the county was committed to ensuring effective solid waste management as exemplified by their project to turn waste into energy at the Dandora dumpsite. The Waste Wise Cities campaign hopes to support member cities to realise sustainable waste management through knowledge and good practice sharing, data and monitoring, advocacy and education.

UN Habitat Executive Director Maimunah Mohd Sharif said the campaign would help cities harness opportunities it offered. “Provision of basic services is crucial to creating a better quality of life for citizens. Globally, 2 billion people do not have access to municipal solid waste management services and 3 billion lack access to waste management facilities,” Mr Sharif said. Andre Dzikus, UN Habitat’s coordinator for Urban Basic Services, said if the situation was not addressed, dumpsites would produce 8 per cent to 10 per cent of the global greenhouse gas emissions by 2025.

