Traders to benefit from a Sh117m modern market

Homa Bay County Secretary Isaiah Ogwe hands over documents to a county official during the signing of contract for a Sh117.8m modern market construction in Homa Bay town. [James Omoro/Standard]

Traders in Homa Bay town are set to benefit from a Sh117.8 million market to be constructed in partnership with the World Bank.The work has been handed over to Danaff Kenya limited, a construction company. County Secretary Isaiah Ogwe, Chief Officers Noah Otieno (Finance), and Maina Njoroge (Public Works), presided over a meeting for signing a contract between the county and the company yesterday. Mr Ogwe said the work would kick off tomorrow. The market is expected to be ready in one year.

The work will involve construction of 1,000 stalls, washrooms and pavements that will be used by traders and their clients. Ogwe said the county was tasked to make the business community operate in a conducive atmosphere. “This project is meant for a town, which has acquired the municipality status, hence it will only be undertaken in Homa Bay town,” Ogwe said. Arrangements to relocate traders from the market to allow the construction were on. “We need quality work that is commensurate to the amount of money spent on the project,” said Mr Otieno. He urged the contractor to speed up the construction so traders could start using it at the planned time. The chief officer allayed fears of delay in payment upon completion of the work. “I want to assure the contractor that we have the money ready for any quality work completed at the right time,” Otieno said. Danaff Kenya director He Yuanguo promised to complete the work in nine months even though the contract stated 12 months. “I promise to undertake the work with the required speed,” he said.

