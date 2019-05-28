No compromise on marine laws, vows PS
Karigithu spoke in an interview with The Standard during an impromptu tour of the lake and Kisumu Marine Training School at the weekend. Okong'o disclosed that they have ordered massive crackdowns and patrols by Kenyan marine police to enforce safety rules in the waters. Karigithu and Okong'o reassured that the crackdown will be carried out in a humane manner. Water tragedies have in the past sparked public debate on why boat operators continue to allow passengers to use their vessels without proper safety measures. The officials said marine patrols would be carried out more frequently "to strengthen law enforcement in Lake Victoria, which is shared by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania".
Kisumu is a critical hub for trade in the region.
