No compromise on marine laws, vows PS

Newly built ultra-modern water bus that will ply Lwanda Kotieno and Asembo bay channel to Homa bay point. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The Government will not compromise on safety measures meant to curb boat accidents, two senior officials have said.According to Maritime Principal Secretary Nancy Karigithu and Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) Director General George Okong’o, all big vessels and boat transporters in Lake Victoria must comply with the safety measures or face legal action. "We want all large and small vessels plying the Kenyan waters to abide by the laws as we begin crackdown likely to run throughout the year," said the PS. She clarified that the exercise is not aimed at throwing boat operators and fishermen out of business, but to ensure they are safe.

Karigithu spoke in an interview withduring an impromptu tour of the lake and Kisumu Marine Training School at the weekend. Okong’o disclosed that they have ordered massive crackdowns and patrols by Kenyan marine police to enforce safety rules in the waters. Karigithu and Okong'o reassured that the crackdown will be carried out in a humane manner. Water tragedies have in the past sparked public debate on why boat operators continue to allow passengers to use their vessels without proper safety measures. The officials said marine patrols would be carried out more frequently "to strengthen law enforcement in Lake Victoria, which is shared by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania".

Kisumu is a critical hub for trade in the region.

