Tea farmers concerned over stalled Sh950m hydro project
SEE ALSO :Farmers want Sh39m loss probedSome farmers wondered why the officials were silent on the matter yet each of them (farmers) had been deducted money for the project. They also complained that electricity costs were still high. According to Mwai, the project will be ready in December and farmers have nothing to worry about. He said the landowners who were an impediment to the project had agreed to have the dispute settled out of court.
Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.