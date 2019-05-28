Tea farmers concerned over stalled Sh950m hydro project

Farmers have raised concerns that a Sh950 million mini hydro project that will benefit six tea factories is yet to be completed; three years on. The project meant to supply electricity to Thumaita, Kimunye, Kangaita, Mununga, Ndimaini and Ragati tea factories was to be completed within a year, according to Zone Five Director Peter Mwai. Mwai said the multi-million-shilling project on Nyamindi River stalled after some farmers on whose land canals were to pass through went to court seeking more compensation.

Some farmers wondered why the officials were silent on the matter yet each of them (farmers) had been deducted money for the project. They also complained that electricity costs were still high. According to Mwai, the project will be ready in December and farmers have nothing to worry about. He said the landowners who were an impediment to the project had agreed to have the dispute settled out of court.

