Canada gold firm wary of Tanzania risk
Government stance“I can assure you there’s nothing else,” Bristow said. “No side agreement or other agreement, which we’re trying to exploit.” Acacia declined to comment. Barrick’s offer follows two years of wrangling over a $190 billion (Sh19.1 trillion) Tanzanian tax bill, which has since been reduced to $300 million (Sh30.3 billion). Barrick negotiated with the Tanzanian government on the tax issue on Acacia’s behalf. But Acacia has blamed Barrick for being shut out of the talks, while Barrick has accused Acacia of failing to cooperate. Barrick said on Tuesday the Tanzanian government had refused to settle directly with Acacia, prompting it to make the offer to take full control the miner. Shareholders and analysts have said Barrick’s offer was too low, but also said that the Tanzanian government’s stance limited Acacia’s options. One Acacia shareholder told Reuters he was sceptical that Barrick had not made a firm offer but only an indicative one. Analysts at Jefferies said: “An outcome whereby Acacia could return to a normalised operating environment appears increasingly unlikely and we believe this was the trigger to Barrick proposing the offer.” Asked whether there were alternative plans to solving the dispute Bristow said: “If we had a better plan, we would have tabled it.
