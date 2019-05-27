City Hall demolishes car dealership in Nairobi CBD

Business complex bulldozed in Nairobi.

Popular Club Simmers and restaurant in Nairobi's Central Business District was demolished on 3rd March 2018 after it was closed by Nema and City Hall Enforcemnet unit over noise pollution, officials say. Simmers has been in operation since 1980's and is one of the famous and oldest open air club in the city. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Pimp my Ride East Africa car dealership was on Monday demolished by City Hall claiming the structure is illegal.The car dealership is located at the junction of Kenyatta Avenue and Mundi Mbingu Street in Nairobi’s Central Business District. In a video taken on Saturday, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was recorded saying that the car wash business sitting on the land does not have approval and the business will be brought down.A business owner in the complex said he’s surprised as to why the County Government issued them with licenses if they were operating in an illegal structure, He also said they we not given a notice of the demolition. The building was erected on a controversial prime property which once housed Simmers Bar and Restaurant. The popular restaurant came tumbling down as bulldozers descended on it in March 2018 after 21 years of drawing in revelers with its unique music, psychedelic disco lights and tantalising food. The property has been disputed over with long-drawn court battles.

