Uhuru makes two surprise visits to Embakasi Container Depot after receiving complaints from traders
SEE ALSO :Ruto: I will not let Raila split Jubilee over handshakeAmong the goods inspected by the president were second-hand clothes and electronics. Counterfeit goods Early last month, counterfeit goods worth over Sh100 million were seized by the Anti-Counterfeit Authority. The goods seized included electrical appliances, sportswear and motor vehicle spare parts among others are said to have come from Far East countries. Another 40-foot container of fake circuit breakers imported from China and valued at over Sh10 million was also seized last month.
SEE ALSO :MPs want funds released for Sh1.2b road constructionAnti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) Chairperson, Flora Mutahi later revealed in an interview with journalists that over 70 percent of the illicit goods entered the country through the sea ports. “Most of the fake goods are imports and enter the country mainly through the main Port of Mombasa which is Kilindini Port, the Container Freight Stations (CFS’s) in Mombasa and the Inland Container Depot Nairobi (ICDN) located in Embakasi, “she stated.
