President Uhuru on Monday made an two impromptu visits to the Embakasi ICD where seized containers are being stored.Uhuru first visted the depot in the morning at around 6:00 AM before returning later in the afternoon. The President was accompanied by CS Matiang’i, PS Kibicho, DCI boss George Kinoti and other heads of multi-agency task forces that are mandated with the job of inspecting goods in the country. In a post on social media by State House, Uhuru made the surprise visit following complaints he had received from traders whose goods had been confiscated.

Among the goods inspected by the president were second-hand clothes and electronics.Early last month, counterfeit goods worth over Sh100 million were seized by the Anti-Counterfeit Authority. The goods seized included electrical appliances, sportswear and motor vehicle spare parts among others are said to have come from Far East countries. Another 40-foot container of fake circuit breakers imported from China and valued at over Sh10 million was also seized last month.

Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) Chairperson, Flora Mutahi later revealed in an interview with journalists that over 70 percent of the illicit goods entered the country through the sea ports. “Most of the fake goods are imports and enter the country mainly through the main Port of Mombasa which is Kilindini Port, the Container Freight Stations (CFS’s) in Mombasa and the Inland Container Depot Nairobi (ICDN) located in Embakasi, “she stated.

