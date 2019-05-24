Government urged to include road safety programs in school curriculum

The Automobile Association of Kenya (AAK) has urged the government to include road safety subjects in the new school curriculum as way of addressing the rampant road carnage that the country faces annually. “We must also broaden our minds and find ways to include road safety subjects into the new r curriculum. These subjects should form part of the basic Education. If pupils are taught from a young age about road traffic rules it could minimise the number of fatalities,” says Jinaro Kibet, AAK, Chairman. Kibet was speaking the 100 years’ celebration and Annual General Meeting which took place in Nairobi. Kibet added that “We cannot write the history of AAK without mentioning the founder the late Lionel Douglas Galton Fenzi, the Association is the oldest and largest vehicle owners Association in East and Central Africa.” Over the years, the association has grown from just one service, Driving School, to provide a hoard of other services to motorists, including Motor Vehicle Inspection and Valuation, Roadside Assistance, Driver Assessment and Recruitment, International Driving Permit, Carnet de Passage, and Insurance Brokerage. Kibet appreciated the overall great performance of the 2018 financial year, attributing it to “strong management and governance. “We have demonstrated the right strategy, the right culture and delivered consistent and sustained value for our members. During the 2018 financial year we registered a turnover of Sh620 million and a net profit of Sh 65 million up from a loss of Sh42 million previous financial year’s,” says Kibet. According to AA Kenya CEO, Francis Theuri, the association’s performance is on a positive trajectory. “Our membership is growing and the ambition as an association is to drive a high-performance culture, putting the motorist at the heart of AAK, remaining true to our values and our purpose,” said Theuri.

