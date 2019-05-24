KRA appoints two senior executives to advance transformation agenda

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Board has appointed two senior executives as part of the ongoing organizational transformation programme.The Board appointed Mr Paul Muema Matuku and Dr Fred Mugambi Mwirigi to serve as Commissioner of Legal Services and Board Coordination and Head of Kenya School of Revenue Administration (KESRA), respectively. The appointment of the two experienced executives is part of the Authority’s commitment to tap into competitively sourced and experienced human talent to advance KRA’s transformation agenda. The transformation agenda seeks to enable KRA staff to leverage on the greater opportunities presented by investments in technology. This will enhance revenue mobilisation and efficient customer service informed by better data utilisation anchored on intelligence.

Mr Paul Muema Matuku was appointed the Commissioner of Legal Services & Board Coordination with effect from 15th May, 2019. Mr Matuku joined KRA in 1996 and has served in varied positions in the Legal Services & Board Coordination department rising to his previous position of Deputy Commissioner in charge of litigation services. As head of litigation, Mr Matuku has spearheaded KRA's defence in key legal suits and contributed towards substantially enhancing the department's success rate in countering tax litigation. Mr. Matuku holds Bachelor of Laws (LL. B) degree from the University of Nairobi and Post Graduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law. He is a member of the Law Society of Kenya and also of the Institute of Certified Public Secretaries of Kenya.

Dr Fred Mugambi Mwirigi was appointed Head of Kenya School of Revenue Administration (KESRA) with effect from 15th May, 2019.

