Parliament pledges state commitment to LAPSSET

A house committee has denied reports that the State intends to reduce funding for the Lamu port project from Sh11 billion to Sh4 billion in the 2019/2020 financial year.Speaking during a public participation hearing by the Budget and Appropriations Committee in Lamu yesterday, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wa stated that the LAPSSET project remains on course, with works presently standing at 66 per cent completion level. He said the project will not stall, contrary to speculation that the port works were likely to slow down due to funding constraints. Earlier this year, President Uhuru Kenyatta pledged Sh1 billion to complete the first berth in what is arguably East Africa’s largest infrastructure project. Progress for the Sh2 trillion project was last year marred by financial constraints due to austerity measures put in place by the national government. Ichung'wa, who also chairs the committee, expressed confidence that the government will not slow down in its support for the Lamu Port project, especially with the first berth set to dock its first ship in December, this year. Flanked by Lamu West Member of Parliament Stanley Muthama and Kericho Woman Representative Florence Chepngetich, Ichung'wa added that budget committee will ensure that the project receives its due funding for the 2019/2020 financial year.

