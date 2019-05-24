Employers fight back 1.5 per cent housing levy
SEE ALSO :Employers and Cotu face off over pay increase push“This growth seen in the economy is not translating to enhanced purchasing power of the ordinary person. It is not translating to creation of jobs and the few jobs that are created are in the informal sector,” said Mugo at FKE’s Annual General Meeting in Nairobi. The employers’ lobby noted that the unstable environment had resulted in many firms under-performing, with many opting to scale down on the number of employees. In its annual report, FKE said manufacturers and transporters are among the most affected by the tough operating environment, leading to layoffs.
For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman